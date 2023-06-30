Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Information Center Director Tawni Thomson during her update to the Bishop City Council on Monday “officially announced” that the California High School Rodeo Association State Finals Championship will be returning to Bishop next year.
Thomson reported that during the event at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds last month the CHSRA board voted to approve a contract to bring the event back to Bishop “at least for the next year.”
Thomson noted that 300+ rodeo families were in Bishop June 10-18 and by all accounts, the week was a resounding success.
“The Bishop chamber staff and volunteers worked hard to provide excellent hospitality for the group, and we are grateful for all our volunteers and co-sponsors,” Thomson said. “We provided each contestant with a T-shirt and welcome gift bag. We served about 700 people a delicious welcome meal.
Thomson wanted to thank the dinner sponsors that included El Pollo Loco, Erick Schat’s Bakkery, Farmer Brothers, Gillespie Distributing and Grocery Outlet.
She said the chamber and its army of volunteers handled gate admissions for all the paid performances and the chamber arranged for 75 complimentary hotel room nights for judges, announcers, etc.
Thomson wanted to thank Best Western, Comfort Inn, Creekside Inn, Motel 6, Travelodge, Vagabond and Quality Inn for providing the rooms, which was at least a $12,000 donation.
“All in all, we had 53 people filling 87 volunteer shifts totaling 249 hours,” she said.
Thomson said “I think its really important to know that this community loves kids and they love rodeo and it’s really evident” based on the support received from volunteers, businesses, the city of Bishop and Inyo County.
Thomson reported to the council Monday that chamber volunteers Joe and Alex Pollini worked for about a year to create “A Passage Through Time” video that shows changes in Bishop’s downtown core since the 1880s. The video has been shared on social media “and people really seem to love it.”
