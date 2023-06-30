Bishop Chamber of Commerce and Information Center Director Tawni Thomson during her update to the Bishop City Council on Monday “officially announced” that the California High School Rodeo Association State Finals Championship will be returning to Bishop next year.

Thomson reported that during the event at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds last month the CHSRA board voted to approve a contract to bring the event back to Bishop “at least for the next year.”

