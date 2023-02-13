Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge on Thursday hosted a town hall meeting the more than 40 people attended with questions, comments and suggestions.
Standridge, who has been with the Bishop Police Department for 19 months.
The chief said that under a state law, Assembly Bill 481, law enforcement agencies are required to compile an inventory list of what would be considered “military equipment,” submit it to their applicable governing body, in this case, the Bishop City Council, and hold a public hearing.
Standridge said because his department only has a small amount of military equipment, the public hearing would have been “two and a half minutes” so he thought it would be good to provide a department update and provide a chance for residents to ask questions.
“We don’t have what LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) or even what Inyo County (Sheriff’s Office) has,” he said.
Standridge said he sees public meetings like Thursday’s event happening perhaps every six months to update citizens.
For more on this story, see the Feb. 11 edition of The Inyo Register.
