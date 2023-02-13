Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge

More than 40 people turned out Thursday to hear Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge talk about various topics regarding the police department at Bishop City Hall. Standridge said he would like to host more of these meetings, especially based on the turnout and the engagement

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge on Thursday hosted a town hall meeting the more than 40 people attended with questions, comments and suggestions.

Standridge, who has been with the Bishop Police Department for 19 months.

Recommended for you