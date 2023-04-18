The Bishop Paiute Tribe’s Environmental Management Office, in partnership with Owens Valley Paiute-Shoshone Cultural Center and the Owens Valley Indian Water Commission, will be hosting the Bishop Paiute Tribe's Earth Day and Spring Market on Saturday April 22, from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
The event starts with a community clean up at 8 a.m. Come grab free continental breakfast (first come, first serve), and head out on foot to pick up trash on the Reservation until 10:30am after which participants can claim prizes from Community Clean-Up Raffle.