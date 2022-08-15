Two new community members were sworn onto the Bishop Tribal Council during the regular Bishop Paiute Tribal Council meeting on Thursday, the Bishop Tribal Council reported Thursday.
Meryl Picard and Mitchell David took their oaths of office after being elected at the tribe’s general election on July 12. Both Picard and David were elected to four-year terms.
Current council members Jeff Romero, Steven Orihuela and Joyce White all have two years remaining on their terms.
The meeting started with the recognition of outgoing Chairman Tilford Denver and council member Allen Summers Sr. for their many years of dedicated service to the community.
The meeting concluded with the election of tribal officers. Picard was elected as the new tribal chairwoman; Romero was re-elected as vice chair and Orihuela was re-elected as secretary/treasurer.
Also, during the meeting, Earleen Williams took the oath of office as the Bishop Paiute Tribe’s new Toiyabe Indian Health Project representative and Emma Williams took the oath of office as the new inter-tribal council representative
The Bishop Tribal Council members are the elected governing officials for the Bishop Paiute Tribe, as elected by the voting members of the Bishop Paiute Tribe.