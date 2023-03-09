The Bishop Paiute Tribe’s Emergency Management Team on Tuesday met to discuss the upcoming Atmospheric River event set to hit the area on today. The meeting was led off by a conference call with the National Weather Service – Las Vegas. Based upon the information received in that conference call, the tribe released the following information.

The heaviest amount of rain is expected to fall in the Bishop area late today and into Friday, March 9, and March 10, respectively. The system will remain active until Sunday, March 12,  when a break is anticipated. Rainfall is expected to be around 1” on the valley floors with 2” to 3” in the Eastern Sierra. Because of this amount of rain, the NWS has issued a flood watch for the Owens Valley from this afternoon through late Saturday night.

Tags

Recommended for you