The Bishop Paiute Tribe’s Emergency Management Team on Tuesday met to discuss the upcoming Atmospheric River event set to hit the area on today. The meeting was led off by a conference call with the National Weather Service – Las Vegas. Based upon the information received in that conference call, the tribe released the following information.
The heaviest amount of rain is expected to fall in the Bishop area late today and into Friday, March 9, and March 10, respectively. The system will remain active until Sunday, March 12, when a break is anticipated. Rainfall is expected to be around 1” on the valley floors with 2” to 3” in the Eastern Sierra. Because of this amount of rain, the NWS has issued a flood watch for the Owens Valley from this afternoon through late Saturday night.
The snow levels will start at around 6,500 feet then quickly rise to 8,500 feet, then to 9,000 feet before falling back down to around 7,000 feet.
While this is not expected to be a major flood event there could be some impacts to creeks and drainage areas where culverts may be clogged and previously flooded areas. In addition, creeks and riverbanks already eroded away from runoff will continue to experience erosion due to the added flows. Please stay away from the creeks and riverbanks!!!
The Bishop Paiute Tribe’s, Public Works Department, will have sandbags ready for pick up. Sandbags can be picked up at the northside entrance of the Wanaaha Casino (old main entrance by 395). Sandbags will be filled for those who need assistance. You may fill sandbags on your own, as well. A special thank you to Mikaela Torres, Emergency Services manager for Inyo County, for assistance in obtaining sandbags.
High winds are not anticipated with this system.
There is another system poised to reach the Eastern Sierra early next week. The impacts of that system are still unknown.
The tribe will keep the community posted through its social media channels and KBPT.