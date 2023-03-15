The Bishop Paiute Tribe has announced the completion of more than 200 solar installations on homes in their community. This initiative is part of GRID’s Tribal Solar Program, designed to provide clean and renewable energy to 50 tribal communities across Arizona, California, Montana, New York, and South Dakota.

The Bishop Paiute Tribe, located at the foot of the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the eighth largest tribe in California, with more than 2,000 enrolled members. The tribe is committed to self-sufficiency, self-reliance, and maintaining strong self-governance as a sovereign nation.

Tags

Recommended for you