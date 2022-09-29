The Bishop Paiute Tribe announced Tuesday that the tribe has been awarded two Department of Justice Consolidated Tribal Assistance Solicitation grants and a Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside grant.
The DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance, Tribal Justice Systems award of $889,178 will provide funds for the Bishop Paiute Tribal Court over three years.
The DOJ Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Tribal Youth Program award of $482,656 will provide services and programs to motivate tribal youth to stay in school and be successful.
The DOJ Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside award will provide additional funds for the RAVE program to provide services. While the tribe requested $325,116, the tribe was awarded $410,246 – an additional, and, unexpected $85,130.
The Bishop Paiute Tribe is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on its 879-acre Bishop Paiute Reservation in Inyo County.
The reservation was formed under Congressional Act 5299, P.L. No. 43 of April 20, 1937.
The tribe is committed to the well-being of its people.
For more information, please the Bishop Paiute Tribe at (760) 873-3584.