The Bishop Paiute Tribal Council released a statement Tuesday seeking to assure the Bishop Paiute tribal community that council members “are doing everything possible to gain as much information” regarding the July 24 incident involving George Barlow III and two Inyo County Sheriff's deputies.
The tribal council met Tuesday with Hollowell, Undersheriff Eric Pritchard, city of Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge, city of Bishop Administrator Ron Phillips and tribal police officer Chris Aukee.
Prior to the meeting the tribal council reviewed the body cam footage of the sheriff’s deputies who were involved in the incident.
“The Bishop Piute Tribal Council will review additional information as it is received and will continue to keep the community updated,” according to the council.