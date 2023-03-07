On Feb. 7, all Bishop Elementary students and staff participated in Art for the Sky. The event was funded and supported by generous local organizations and businesses such as Altrusa, Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club, Bishop Paiute Tribal Council, Inyo County Probation Department, Rock Creek Inc., High Country Lumber, Mountain Apparel, UPS, Laughing Parrot Productions and the Bishop Fire Department. A big thank you to all the staff, parents and community volunteers for helping to coordinate the event Art for the Sky is a unique and fun team-building activity for schools. Bishop Elementary School’s Jackrabbit is made up of more than 870 students, parent volunteers, and staff.
Photo courtesy of Bishop Elementary School