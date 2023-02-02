Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge announced this week that he would like to the invite the public to a town hall meeting Feb. 9 at the Bishop City Council Chambers, located at City Hall.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
Bishop Police Chief Richard Standridge announced this week that he would like to the invite the public to a town hall meeting Feb. 9 at the Bishop City Council Chambers, located at City Hall.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Standridge stated in a release that this will be “a great opportunity for the community to come out and discuss the state of your police department and learn about the goals and plans for 2023.”
Standridge stated that one of the main topics for discussion is Assembly Bill 481 – Military Equipment Policy.
Standridge stated the town hall meeting also will provide an opportunity to discuss issues in the community and to become informed about what is going on in the city of Bishop.
For more on Assembly Bill 481 and some of the equipment listed in the department's military equipment inventory, see the Feb. 2 edition of The Inyo Register.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.