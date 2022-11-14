Bishop Chamber of Commerce gears up for holiday events

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is busy planning several fun and festive Christmas events and now is the time to sign up to participate.
The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and this year’s theme is “Christmas Movies.”
Everyone is encouraged to decorate floats to honor a favorite Christmas classics and characters. Just before the parade, Bishop Rotary Clubs will host the annual Santa Mile fun run.
Immediately after the parade, there will be a Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of the Bishop City Park. There is a brand-new baby Oregon Green Austrian Pine that has been recently planted and everyone is invited to welcome this beautiful new addition to the park.
Parade entry forms are now available and due by Nov. 23.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Railroad Express will return to Laws Museum. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., families will enjoy holiday crafts and activities, train rides, Smokey Bear, Santa Claus, wagon rides and refreshments.
Admission is $20 for those older than 12 years old; $15 for ages 3 through 12; and free for kids younger than 3. Buy tickets now online via Eventbrite – early bird pricing will end on Dec. 8.
The chamber is also organizing the ever-popular “Shop Local Holiday Raffle.” Participating merchants will have raffle boxes and entry forms; shoppers can enter once at each location from Nov. 25 through Dec. 19; winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. Prizes will include gift certificates from participating merchants and grand prize is a $500 local shopping spree. Interested businesses should contact April at the chamber as soon as possible.
For more information, stop by the Bishop Chamber, 690 N. Main Street or call 760-873-8405.
