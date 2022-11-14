Bishop Chamber of Commerce gears up for holiday events

The lighted Christmas Parade in Bishop has established itself as a tradition in the last few years, featuring the bedecked Bishop Volunteer Fire Department engine escorting Santa Claus himself. This year’s parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 on Main Street in Bishop.

 File photo

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is busy planning several fun and festive Christmas events and now is the time to sign up to participate.

The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and this year’s theme is “Christmas Movies.”

