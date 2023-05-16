Bishop Union High School band recently won first place with a rating of excellent. The school’s jazz band won first place with a rating of superior. Donovan Mondragon won best overall jazz soloist. Choir and honor choir took second and first in the same category both with a rating of excellent. The Broncos rounded off their trip with the top trophy given for good behavior as they demonstrated “the Bronco Way” all weekend. and brought home the “Esprit Du’ Coeur,” or spirit of the heart, given to the one group who best demonstrates polite, respectful, behavior for the weekend.

