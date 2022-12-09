Bill Schuck Quartet to perform holiday jazz at Monday concert

The Bill Schuck Quartet is set to play a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of the Bishop First United Methodist Church. The quartet is composed of Hadi al Saadoon on trumpet, Orion Boucher on bass, Ryan Mills on drums and Bill Schuck on piano.

 Photo courtesy of The Bill Schuck Quartet

The Bill Schuck Quartet will present a program of holiday and jazz favorites with a special appearance by Sandy Anderson at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the sanctuary of the Bishop First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Fowler St., in Bishop.

Cost is $18 per ticket with the proceeds going to the United Methodist Social Services.

