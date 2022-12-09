Bill Schuck Quartet to perform holiday jazz at Monday concert

The Bill Schuck Quartet will present a program of holiday and jazz favorites with a special appearance by Sandy Anderson at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the sanctuary of the Bishop First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Fowler St., in Bishop.
Cost is $18 per ticket with the proceeds going to the United Methodist Social Services.
Students admitted free with ID.
Tickets are available by calling the church office, (760) 872-7701 or at the door on Monday.
Schuck is not only one of the members of the Bishop First United Methodist Church but an accomplished musician. His background is well rounded as a teacher, composer, arranger and performer.
Schuck has played and recorded with a variety of artists.
He has received endorsements from several well-known people in the field including Laura Spitzer, pianist, who said “... he is a serious and original artist who is the equal of the highly regarded Los Angeles studio musicians with whom he plays.”
The Bill Schuck Quartet is made up of Hadi al Saadoon on trumpet, Orion Boucher on bass, Ryan Mills on drums and Bill Schuck on piano.
United Methodist Social Services, a nonprofit organizations, offers services and programs including the Soup Kitchen and Shower Ministry, the Friendship Center and Re-Enter and Recovery.