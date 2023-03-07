Big Pine students went on a field trip Feb.7 as part of their middle school bird expedition to spot eagles just outside of town. These birds are drawn to the valley during calving season to feast on placenta and carrion. On their field trip they observed two immature and one adult bald eagle. The views of the immature bald feeding up close were amazing. Comments made by the students included: “I think it was a really cool and fun experience. It was very calming and therapeutic.” - Kahtorey Bencoma; “It was a very peaceful trip. Looking at the eagles gave us more of a visual representation of a famous and rare bird. Thanks to our science teacher Mr. Hart who lent us his telescope, we were able to observe the eagle more closely without scaring it away.” -
“When we arrived we found one feeding on a dead calf. As we stood there and watched it feast on its carcass it took flight. The unfathomable wingspan of these incredible birds is quite a sight to see they are amazing animals.” - Waylon Mairs.