Big Pine resident charged with possessing meth

A woman in Big Pine was arrested Tuesday in the presence of three children after the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on her residence and allegedly found methamphetamine and related materials, the ICSO reported Thursday.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Major Investigation and Narcotics Taskforce along with ICSO deputies executed the search warrant shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday as part of an undercover narcotics operation, according to the ICSO.
During the execution of the search warrant, ICSO MINT along with deputies found methamphetamine, packaging materials and a digital scale inside the residence. Three children were present during the search warrant: a 1-year-old, a 9-year-old, and an 11-year-old.
Tara Joy Miller, 37, was arrested for possession and sales of methamphetamine, and child endangerment. Miller was transported to the Inyo County Jail where she is currently held on $100,000 bail, the ICSO reported.