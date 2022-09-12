Big Pine resident charged with possessing meth

Methamphetamine, packaging materials and a digital scale were found during the execution of a search warrant.

 Photo courtesy of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

A woman in Big Pine was arrested Tuesday in the presence of three children after the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on her residence and allegedly found methamphetamine and related materials, the ICSO reported Thursday.  

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Major Investigation and Narcotics Taskforce along with ICSO deputies executed the search warrant  shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday as part of an undercover narcotics operation, according to the ICSO.

