Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley

 Courtesy of Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley

The Big Pine Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley enthusiastically observes Earth Day by welcoming the sun, as depicted on its tribal seal, thanks to a grant from the GRID Alternatives (GRID) Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund (TSAF).

The tribe is working with GRID Alternatives Inland Empire (GRID IE), a national non-profit, as well as local contractor Highpoint Solar, to install electricity-generating solar panels on the roof of the tribe’s Alan Spoonhunter Memorial Gymnasium.

