The Big Pine Civic Club has invited the communities of the Owens Valley to join in the celebration and dedication of the new Big Pine trees to take place in August.
The civic club has worked hard to plant four new trees in the Big Pine Veteran’s Memorial to replace the much beloved Roosevelt Tree. The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the corner of U.S. Highway 395 and Highway 168 where the original Sequoia sapling was planted in 1913.
The three cedar trees will be dedicated in the memories of Bob Steele, Cindy Schlick and Avo Nersesian; the pinyon pine tree is in honor of the native Paiute Tribe of the Owens Valley.
Following the ceremony, the civic club will provide refreshments and music for dancing at the kiosk.