Big Pine Cemetery District hosts dedication of burial site

The Big Pine Cemetery District held a dedication of the Inyo County Hospital and Farm Burial Site on Saturday, Nov. 5.  During the ceremony new grave markers were unveiled along with a story board explaining the intriguing history of the farm and burial site. Pictured here, Big Pine Cemetery Board of Trustees, from left, June Shaw, Pat Calloway, Robert Vance, Rosemarie Todd and Melinda DeCoster.

 Photo courtesy of the Big Pine Cemetery District

After years of research and documentation, The Big Pine Cemetery District presented the “Inyo County Hospital and Farm Burial Site” earlier this month to the public.   

Around the year 1900, Inyo County provided a hospital and working farm on 80 acres near Big Pine. The purpose of the farm was to help people who had fallen on hard times be self-sufficient and provide medical care.

