Big Pine American Legion chooses Girls State delegate

Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary Glacier Unit 457 has announced that Vanessa Miller will be the organization’s 2023 Big Pine Girls State delegate.
Miller will be representing Big Pine High School at the upcoming session of Girls State, which will be held at Sacramento State University this summer.
Sponsored by the American Legion and Auxiliary, Boys and Girls State is a work/study program in functional government.
Miller has attended Big Pine schools since kindergarten. She is the daughter of Sarah Miller, and granddaughter of Marion Miller.
Miller’s goals are to go to college and become a veterinarian as she loves animals. Her favorite subjects in school are chemistry and digital design.
Thanks to this opportunity provided by the local American Legion post auxiliary, Miller hopes to walk away with additional leadership and team building skills.
She also hopes to gain a better understanding of the local government system and looks forward to the opportunity to educate others about her small-town living.
Miller would like to thank the auxiliary for the continuous support they provide to Big Pine schools and for this monumental opportunity to represent the Big Pine community.