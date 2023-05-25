Big Pine American Legion chooses Girls State delegate

Big Pine student Vanessa Miller with her Girls State delegate certificate.

 Photo courtesy of Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary Glacier Unit 457

Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary Glacier Unit 457 has announced that Vanessa Miller will be the organization’s 2023 Big Pine Girls State delegate.  

Miller will be representing Big Pine High School at the upcoming session of Girls State, which will be held at Sacramento State University this summer.

Tags

Recommended for you