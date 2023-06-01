Badwater Road not so bad

Badwater Road reopened on May 25 after National Park Service (NPS) employees moved dirt and rocks off the road and filled in unsafe drop-offs on road edges. Park rangers closed the road on May 20 due to safety concerns after flash flooding. Several park visitors attempted to drive through active flooding. Park rangers pulled their vehicles out of the mud. Fortunately, no cars were swept off the roadway. Park rangers want to remind drivers “Turn around, don’t drown” during flash floods.
