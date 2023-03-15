Avalanche covers South Lake Road

A portion of South Lake Road was covered by an avalanche Wednesday morning.

 Photo courtesy of Inyo Coounty

An avalanche released above South Lake Road this morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., covering a portion of the route.

No injuries have been reported. Residents who did not evacuate when the avalanche warning was issued are advised to shelter in place while the damage is assessed and the road is cleared.

