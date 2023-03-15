Avalanche covers South Lake Road

An avalanche released above South Lake Road this morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., covering a portion of the route.
No injuries have been reported. Residents who did not evacuate when the avalanche warning was issued are advised to shelter in place while the damage is assessed and the road is cleared.
For the latest information, visit https://ready.inyocounty.us, a site designed to serve as a one-stop-shop for authoritative and near-real-time information coming from the storm incidents.
Individuals who do not have access to the internet and ability to use the Ready Inyo website are encouraged to call 2-1-1. This non-emergency phone service will provide information similar to what is maintained on the Ready Inyo website, as well as the ability to access other County resources via phone. Anyone seeking more information about the storm and storm response is urged to call this number – NOT 9-1-1, which is intended for life safety issues only.