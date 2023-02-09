Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) is submitting an application for the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grant program through California State Parks and is hosting a virtual public meeting to gather public input.
The meeting will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. A link to this public meeting is available on www.esavalanche.org.
The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center is a community-supported 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to inform and educate the public on avalanche conditions in the backcountry of the Eastern Sierra Nevada of California.
The ESAC forecast area extends from Big Pine to the north of Lee Vining and includes avalanche terrain that is open to winter motorized use. The OHV grant would help ESAC fund increased education and outreach to winter OHV users as well as support essential ESAC services including the daily winter avalanche advisory.
This virtual meeting is to gather public input prior to submitting ESAC’s application. Following the submission of the organization’s preliminary application, there will be a period for public review and comment that begins March 7 and ends on May 1, 2023. Instructions and details on how to comment on ESAC’s preliminary grant application will be available at www.esavalanche.org.
For more information regarding this Zoom public meeting, and ESAC’s OHV grant application, contact Rachel Drattler at rachel@esavalanche.org.