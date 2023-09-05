Altrusan Gail Swain(L) and Pastor Kate Hunter with Mackenzie-Childs serveware .tif

Altrusan Gail Swain, left, and Pastor Kate Hunter with Mackenzie-Childs serveware that will be one of many items  up for auction to raise funds for many community programs supported by Bishop United Methodist Church. The auction is scheduled for Sept. 16.

 Photo courtesy of Fran Hunt.

The ninth Eastern Sierra Community Auction is scheduled from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the First United Methodist Church Community Center, 205 N. Fowler St. in Bishop.

This will be a free-to-attend evening of appetizers and desserts, door prizes and coffee with both a live auction and silent auction. The talented and ever-entertaining Curt Van Nest is scheduled to be the night’s professional auctioneer.  

Tags

Recommended for you