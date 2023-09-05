The ninth Eastern Sierra Community Auction is scheduled from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the First United Methodist Church Community Center, 205 N. Fowler St. in Bishop.
This will be a free-to-attend evening of appetizers and desserts, door prizes and coffee with both a live auction and silent auction. The talented and ever-entertaining Curt Van Nest is scheduled to be the night’s professional auctioneer.
There will be a variety of free door prizes awarded throughout the evening and attendees will have an opportunity to view the many valuable and enticing auction prizes before bidding begins.
Included among the wonderful and unique items this year are the last print ever personally signed by local artist Robert “Bob” Wagoner, a three-night stay at a cabin near Joshua Tree, two Persian rugs, numerous counter-top kitchen appliances, a Fender acoustic guitar, many gift baskets, seasonal decorations, a stunning fur coat, and dinner and a stargazing outing with a talented local astronomer.
Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.
As Bishop United Methodist Church Minister Kate Hunter explained, “This will be a wonderful social evening benefiting three great local organizations and the important work they do for so many people in our area. Here at the Methodist Church, event proceeds will help offset operating costs for our local community services including the Soup Kitchen which feeds the hungry and the Shower Ministry which provides hot showers for people experiencing homelessness.”
In addition, as Gail Swain of Altrusa International of the Eastern Sierra, notes, “The funds raised on the 16th will help Altrusa advance our mission as a professional organization focusing on service and literacy projects for local Inyo and Mono County communities, international service efforts, and fostering great leaders and volunteers.”
As with past year’s auctions, a percentage of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Disabled Sports Eastern Sierra (DSES). DSES’s mission is grounded in the belief that “the freedom and exhilaration of outdoor challenges changes lives,” and that, “no one should be left behind simply because of a disability.”
DSES projects include the Jack and Kathy Copeland Center at Fern Creek Lodge. As the DSES website explains, this center is anchored, “in a spectacular world class environment for therapeutic outdoor experiences.” The facility, “will serve as a space for thoughtful, self-improvement program offerings for military and service members with disabilities.”
Donations of auction items and business sponsorships for the event are still being accepted and would be greatly appreciated. Suggested donations include gift certificates, merchandise, free services, lessons, time shares, or any other items or experiences that could be auctioned.
For more information and questions, or if you would like to donate auction items or be a business sponsor of the event, contact the Methodist Church at (760) 872-7701, or by e-mail at office@bishopumc.org, or visit www.bishopumc.org.