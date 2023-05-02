Inyo County and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power hosted a community meeting at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds Thursday to discuss preparations that already are in place to mitigate the historic runoff anticipated to hit the area in the coming weeks and months.
The meeting also emphasized private property owners’ responsibilities in maintaining any ditches and culverts on their properties as well as preparing sandbags and supplies now.
Adam Perez, the LADWP Aqueduct manager, and Eric Tillemans, operating manager, discussed the current conditions LADWP is seeing along with preparations its crews already have taken and the expectations going into this “epic runoff” season.
Tillemans said the 2023 snowpack “definitely is a record going all the way back to the beginning of our records.”
Tillmans said back in December, three months into the snow season, LADWP was forecasting a “normal year” compared to the prior year based on current conditions at that time.
By January, however, Tillmans said the area’s precipitation was at 163% of normal, which resembled the 2019 season, considered a “really good water year.”
Tillmans recalled how the tail end of February and early March brought even more snow and rain to the area.
“We had a whole year’s worth of normal snow that occurred just in March alone,” Tillmans said.