The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office late Monday afternoon issued an evacuation warning for the Seven Pines area along Independence Creek.
A CodeRED alert went out at 4:30 p.m. Monday announcing that all residents of the cabins at Seven Pines are being asked to evacuate due to the potential threat to life and/or property caused by extreme levels of water runoff, and the potential for the water levels to rise even higher overnight.
Any individuals who need extra time to evacuate, or anyone with large animals, should pack up and leave at this time. As a reminder, the entrance to Seven Pines Road is closed at Onion Valley Road.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that waterways throughout the county are reaching flood stage, including Independence Creek in the Seven Pines area. The agency is advising that, with temperatures expected to break 100 degrees next week, “the situation will only get more serious.”
Regional emergency response officials and the National Weather Service are reporting that the runoff from the historic snowfall and the existing snowpack isn’t expected to peak until the end of June and into the month of July.
On the Bishop Paiute Reservation, crews began putting sandbags together last week after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a site visit of the reservation, with personnel from the tribe’s emergency management team, and inspected several areas that the tribe determined to have the highest flooding potential.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received funding to assist the Bishop Paiute Tribe prepare for potential flooding on the reservation, which provided 1,005 tons of sand, sandbags and HESCO barriers, which are engineered to protect critical assets and infrastructure from water damage.
The tribe reported that the sandbagging crew began Friday, worked over the weekend, and by Monday afternoon had achieved its goal of 12,500 bags.
“While there is still a lot to do, this was a great effort by everyone involved!” according to the tribe.
The tribe thanked a number of federal, state and local agencies for assistance, including a special thanks to Rosalie Fimbres “for taking care of the crew with food and drinks” as well as helping with the sandbags.
Flood preparations continue on the reservation, the tribe noted.
The Inyo County Road Department continues to maintain a road status list through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us where members of the public can find additional flood and flood preparation information.
Roads closed due to flooding, according to the county’s latest update, included Chalk Bluff Road, north of Bishop, Brokman Lane, between Dixon and U.S. Highway 395, Boundary Road/North Round Valley Raod, from 40 Acres to Lower Rock Creek Road, Foothill Road, which runs near North Fork Bairs Creek, Manzanar Rewards Road, and the Lone Pine Narrow Gauge Road.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also have instituted area closures for public safety. These include Pleasant Valley Campground, with Pleasant Valley Road and Pleasant Valley Patrol Road closed, Owens River Gorge, which is expected to be closed through June 25, Sad/Happy Boulders, though foot traffic is allowed, Tenemaha Dam, due to construction, Klondike Lake, which is closed for motorized boating, and State Route 136, which is closed east of Lone Pine with no estimated time of reopening as water continues to flood the highway from the Owens River.
Residents and visitors are advised to monitor Ready Inyo, https://ready.inyocounty.us, and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for continuously updated information.