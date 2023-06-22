The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office late Monday afternoon issued an evacuation warning for the Seven Pines area along Independence Creek.

A CodeRED alert went out at 4:30 p.m. Monday announcing that all residents of the cabins at Seven Pines are being asked to evacuate due to the potential threat to life and/or property caused by extreme levels of water runoff, and the potential for the water levels to rise even higher overnight.

