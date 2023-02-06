The newest mural to grace the side of a Bishop building was dedicated on Friday.
The newest mural to grace the side of a Bishop building was dedicated on Friday.
About 40 people gathered in the parking lot in front of the Mountain Rambler Brewery for the brief ceremony.
The large mural was designed and painted last year by Bishop Paiute artist Weston Maddox, who was assisted on the project by Andrew Thomas. The striking artwork is on the south wall of building housing the Meat House and is visible to motorists heading north on U.S. Highway 395.
The colorful scene depicted by Maddox includes a sweep of blue water at the bottom of the work. The water envelops a mother with one arm upraised while the other comforts a young child, who is also wrapped in the water. Cattails curl around the mother’s head. A brilliant red sky holds a bright yellow sun and a black bird. At the base of gray mountains, are three, brown conical traditional Paiute shelters.
The large-scale work and its vibrant colors are an eye-catching example of mural artistry.
Paiute elder Ross Stone congratulated Maddox and all those involved in the project. He reflected that the artwork evoked “the spirit of our ancestors, who wrote on rocks,” a reference to the many petroglyphs in the Bishop area and the Owens Valley.
About a dozen murals adorn various buildings in Bishop, with all of them depicting various aspects of pioneer life and industry in Bishop and the Owens Valley.
For more on this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Inyo Register.
