During the Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting last week it was announced that Anna Scott will be taking over the county’s Health and Human Services Department after current director Marilyn Mann’s upcoming retirement.
At the meeting Mann thanked supervisors and the county administration for “choosing such a capable person to replace me as a leader for HHS (Health and Human Services).
Scott first came on board with the county as a management analyst for the Health and Human Services Department in July 2007.
From January 2015 through August 2022, Scott served as the department’s deputy director for Public Health and Prevention, playing a critical and crucial role as the county responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott was promoted to the department’s assistant director in January 2022.
Scott has a master’s degree of public administration with an emphasis in health care management from Grand Canyon University and a bachelor’s of science degree in managerial economics from the University of California, Davis.
Along with Mann, Scott kept the board of supervisors and the public updated as the county, along with the rest of the state and country, wrestled with the pandemic. During this time Scott was praised by Mann, supervisors and counterparts in the county’s health care partner agencies for her efforts.
In other Health and Human Services news, Mann said the department will be raising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding for children and mothers next month, which is Breastfeeding Awareness Month.