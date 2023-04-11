Easter egg hunt at Home Street Middle School

Home Street Middle School hosted a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday that drew more than 300 residents and visitors for children from newborn to 13 years old. After what has seemed to be an extended winter, the skies opened up over the weekend that saw similar events in Lone Pine, the Big Pine Civic Club, at the Bishop VFW and at the Bishop Elk’s Park.

 Photo by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee

