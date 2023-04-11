Home Street Middle School hosted a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday that drew more than 300 residents and visitors for children from newborn to 13 years old. After what has seemed to be an extended winter, the skies opened up over the weekend that saw similar events in Lone Pine, the Big Pine Civic Club, at the Bishop VFW and at the Bishop Elk’s Park.
featured
An Easter ‘eggs-ellent’ hunt
- Photo by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- An Easter ‘eggs-ellent’ hunt
- New river management plans finalized on Inyo Forest
- Winners of the Inyo County Spelling Bee announced
- Paiute-Shoshone Reservation plans Earth Day activities
- Thursday’s vegetation fire near Bishop contained
- Broncos baseball beats Boron
- Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned
- Supervisors get update on spring runoff prep
Popular Content
Articles
- Thursday’s vegetation fire near Bishop contained
- Caltrans expands vehicle escorts on U.S. Highway 395
- Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned
- County supervisors to hear update on runoff planning
- No projected opening for U.S. 395 near Lee Vining
- Judges recuse themselves from Bishop v. Schat suit
- Inyo County, Bishop closer to bridging EMS gap
- Winners of the Inyo County Spelling Bee announced
- Supervisors get update on spring runoff prep
- Woman found after night at Badwater Basin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.