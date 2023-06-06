American Legion essay contest winners announced

This year’s contest winners are, from left, back row, Mariel Gonzales, Jayden Chaparro and   Vanessa Miller; front row, from left, Chris Gomez  and Adelina Tarverdi.

 Photo courtesy of Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary

Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary this week announced the 2023 Americanism Essay Contest winners.  

The auxiliary’s Americanism Program includes all activities that perpetuate American ideals and to uphold the principles of American democracy. The American Legion Auxiliary believes that the more knowledge young people gain, the better citizens they will become.

Tags

Recommended for you