American Legion essay contest winners announced

Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary this week announced the 2023 Americanism Essay Contest winners.
The auxiliary’s Americanism Program includes all activities that perpetuate American ideals and to uphold the principles of American democracy. The American Legion Auxiliary believes that the more knowledge young people gain, the better citizens they will become.
“That is why the auxiliary is so committed to education,” according to the organization. “Investing in the education of our young people is investing in the future of our country.”
The essays are divided into four groups according to grade levels. Each essay was read by the committee and judged on: content, structure, grammar, and understanding of the topic.
Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary would like to thank the teachers, students, parents and the staff of Big Pine School who participated.
Group IV – grades 12th, 11th, and 10th: “Who can achieve the American dream?”
Group III – grades ninth and eighth: “What does Veterans Day mean to me?”
Group II - grades seventh and sixth: “What does it mean to love your country?”
Group I – grades fifth and fourth: “Why we pledge allegiance to the flag?”