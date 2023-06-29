Representatives of Coast2Coast Public Safety, which recently took over ambulance service in the city of Bishop and the surrounding area, provided an update Monday to the Bishop City Council regarding call volumes, the company’s commitment to the Bishop area and revenue stream challenges.
Coast2Coast Public Safety Director of Business Development Sarah Morris started with some background on how the company got to Bishop.
She said that she had read an article about Symons Emergency Services, which ceased advanced life support (ALS) ambulance services in the greater Bishop Exclusive Operating Area in April after serving the area for decades. Morris said Coast2Coast reached out to the city of Bishop to see if its business model would help in a rural community.
She said Coast2Coast then responded to the city’s request for proposals, which the city accepted.
Morris said the C2C Eastern Sierra EMS Division is made up of three paramedics and four emergency medical technicians, all full time, which includes two local applicants who were recently hired by the company. The company also has hired some part-time staff as well.
Morris said the C2C Bishop operation has three ambulances to handle 911 calls and long-distance transport. The company also has a an all-terrain support vehicle and a golf cart with a gurney in Bishop that helps when C2C covers special events.
During the presentation, Morris provided C2C’s weekly call volume for its first eight weeks in operation that ran through the tail end of April through the middle of June.
During its first four weeks, C2C crews responded to 174 calls that required 123 transports. She noted that not all calls required transports if it’s determined that medical assistance isn’t necessary or the call is canceled prior to patient contact for whatever reason.
In its second four weeks of operation, C2C responded to 151 calls that required 111 transports.
Morris said C2C in Bishop is averaging about 72% 911 calls that require transport.
Coast2Coast Public Safety Director of Eastern Sierra Division Lorenzo Tovar, who also took part in the presentation, said the company also broke down where the 911 calls have been coming from. He said about 50% of the calls are coming from within Bishop city limits, about 12% are from the Bishop Paiute Reservation and about 37% from the surrounding areas.
Tovar noted that C2C also responded to 20 mutual aid calls over the eight-week period, adding that the company has been working well with the Big Pine, Independence and Bishop fire departments.
“We’ve run some calls in Mono County, a few in Chalfant, and we try to assist where we can whenever we are needed,” he said.
Tovar noted that C2C frequently is getting dispatched on two calls at the same time, which doesn’t include the times C2C sends out both trucks on a call to provide the most assistance as possible.
For more on this story, see the June 29 edition of The Inyo Register.