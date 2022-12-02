nd an Amargosa, Nevada resident not guilty of second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another Amargosa man  that took place in October 2020 in the Death Valley area.

Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy reported Friday that closing arguments in the case of Zachary Salyer, 36, began Thursday morning and the jury returned a verdict of “not guilty” that afternoon of both counts.

Tags

Recommended for you