nd an Amargosa, Nevada resident not guilty of second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another Amargosa man that took place in October 2020 in the Death Valley area.
Inyo County District Attorney Thomas Hardy reported Friday that closing arguments in the case of Zachary Salyer, 36, began Thursday morning and the jury returned a verdict of “not guilty” that afternoon of both counts.
The case stems from an incident that occurred on Oct. 11, 2020, when the Nye County Sheriff’s Office requested an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy to assist with a homicide.
Salyer, the suspect at the time, reportedly called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and stated he had shot a man on the dry lakebed in Armargosa.
Nye County Sheriff’s deputies, Bureau of Land Management rangers, and an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy located the man who was shot and killed, later identified as Charles Cherrier, 58, of Amargosa, in Inyo County, just west of Amargosa.
It was determined the crime occurred in Inyo County.
Hardy noted on Friday that “based on the evidence at trial, it appears that the jury determined that the defendant was justified in defending himself.”
Hardy said he sincerely appreciates the jury’s service and respects their verdict. “It was an important case to have 12 jurors consider the evidence and render judgment.”