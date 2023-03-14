Stephanie Sievers, AltaOne CEO

 Stephanie Sievers, AltaOne CEO

Stephanie Sievers, CEO of AltaOne Federal Credit Union, addressed the recent bank failures in a letter to AltaOne members and communities it serves, emphasizing the credit union’s own financial strengths and diversified investments.

AltaOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves 55,000+ members throughout Inyo, Mono and Kern counties and beyond.

