Stephanie Sievers, CEO of AltaOne Federal Credit Union, addressed the recent bank failures in a letter to AltaOne members and communities it serves, emphasizing the credit union’s own financial strengths and diversified investments.
AltaOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves 55,000+ members throughout Inyo, Mono and Kern counties and beyond.
In her letter released Monday, Sievers recounted how on Friday, and over the weekend, two banks located in California and New York were seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and have been reopened under the agency’s direction. The FDIC has stated that although most of the deposits at both institutions were uninsured, their customers will continue to have access to all their funds.
“You may have concerns about the U.S. banking system,” Sievers stated. “Please rest assured that the banking system is working how it was designed, to protect depositors.”
Sievers noted that through the years, AltaOne has helped the areas it serves “to survive and thrive regardless of economic conditions, weather patterns, earthquakes, the COVID pandemic, or the opening and closing of industries.”
She states that “our prudent financial management has had its critics, but our results show that we are financially strong with over $780 million in total assets and over $66 million in net worth, which is more than $11 million above the required federal regulatory level for well capitalized institutions.”
The credit union also recognized more than $4 million in net income in 2022, she stated, adding that AltaOne’s financials are always available and can be viewed at the National Credit Union Administration’s website, https://ncua.gov/, and are posted at each branch location.
“Our strength is due to our diversification,” Sievers stated in her letter. “We serve many communities and hard-working families who are eager to find the best financial path for their lives. They work in various industries and are not concentrated in any specific type of business. From education to military, health care to farm workers and municipal to the petroleum industry, we have proudly served those who power our local communities for 76 years.”
Sievers stated the credit union would “continue our mission to improve the inequalities that exist in income, wealth, and access to financial solutions.
“Our focus remains on meeting the financial needs of those who work and live in Kern, Inyo, and Mono counties,” she stated.