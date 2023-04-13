AltaOne Federal Credit Union received notice from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) that it has been awarded a $2,478,839 Equitable Recovery Program Grant (ERP Grant). A total of $1.73 billion in grants were awarded by the CDFI Fund to 603 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) nationwide.
AltaOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves 55,000+ members throughout Inyo, Mono and Kern counties and beyond.
“We want to thank the U.S. Treasury for recognizing the work that AltaOne has done in supporting the residents of Kern, Mono, and Inyo counties”, said AltaOne CEO Stephanie Sievers. “This grant award will increase AltaOne’s ability to continue rebuilding and investing in communities that have been impacted by the pandemic, climate change, and those that have been neglected by other mainstream financial institutions.”
This is the second and last installment of the funding set aside as part of the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” to be deployed by the CDFI Fund to expand the capacity of CDFIs to help revitalize communities most impacted. Proceeds from the ERP Grant will be used to expand lending, grant making, and investment activities in underserved, low- to moderate-income communities and to borrowers with unmet capital and financial service needs.
AltaOne serves many areas that have limited or no availability to financial services.
Funds for the ERP Grant were authorized by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 to respond to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant awards were announced Tuesday by Vice President Kamala Harris and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.
AltaOne received its Certified CDFI status in May 2022 and was assigned an Investment Area and Low-Income Target Population in Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties in California; Clark County, Nevada; and Mohave County, Arizona.