AltaOne Federal Credit Union received notice from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) that it has been awarded a $2,478,839 Equitable Recovery Program Grant (ERP Grant). A total of $1.73 billion in grants were awarded by the CDFI Fund to 603 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) nationwide.

AltaOne Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative that serves 55,000+ members throughout Inyo, Mono and Kern counties and beyond.

Recommended for you