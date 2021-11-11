‘All Together Now ’ rehearsal

The Bishop Union High School Theatre Club, shown here, are rehearsing for this weekend’s production of “All Together Now!” which features songs from popular musicals such as “Les Misérables,” “Into the Woods,” “Rent,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and many more.

 Photo courtesy of Diana Lanane

The Bishop Union High School Theatre Club, shown here, are rehearsing for this weekend’s production of “All Together Now!” which features songs from popular musicals such as “Les Misérables,” “Into the Woods,” “Rent,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and many more. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. All shows are available live stream, at the same times as show times. Ticket links can be found at Bishopschools.org. Adult tickets are $8 a person and streaming tickets are $10 per stream. Audience members must wear masks at all times in the building. Seating is socially distanced.

Tags

Recommended for you