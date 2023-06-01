In honor of National Missing Children’s Day, which was Thursday, May 25, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children raised awareness for the many missing children around the country who need assistance, including Chalfant resident Karlie Gusé.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, walking from her home in Chalfant Valley, on White Mountain Estates Road, towards U.S. Highway 6.

