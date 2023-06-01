In honor of National Missing Children’s Day, which was Thursday, May 25, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children raised awareness for the many missing children around the country who need assistance, including Chalfant resident Karlie Gusé.
The 16-year-old girl was last seen early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, walking from her home in Chalfant Valley, on White Mountain Estates Road, towards U.S. Highway 6.
At the time of her disappearance, extensive search efforts were conducted by law enforcement agencies and volunteers. However, despite these efforts, no significant leads or information regarding Gusé’s whereabouts were found.
She is a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, has dark blond hair and blue eyes.
In 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an age-progression image was released that shows what the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children might look like today.
This age-progression image was created by forensic artists at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“The 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day, observed on May 25, serves as a powerful reminder of the pressing need to find our nation’s missing children,” the NCMEC notes.
Proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, this day honors the memory of 6-year-old Etan Patz and all missing children, emphasizing the significance of efforts to locate and reunite them with their families.
If you have any information about Gusé or her disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, (760) 932-7549.