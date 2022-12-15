Two Independence-based nonprofit organizations joined forces this holiday season to raise money for a historic cause and have some fun, too.
The Carson & Colorado Railway, Inc., was recently awarded a $10,000 matching grant to further its ongoing work to preserve the Owen Valley’s railroading history. The group has been raising money to match the $10,000 before the end of the year.
Helping with that effort was the P. Alley Whiskey Society (PAWS), a civic nonprofit based in Independence (among its other unique characteristics, the alleys in Independence are named. Really.). The group provides scholarships to local high school students focusing on vocational training or school, musters volunteers for community clean-up days, and sponsors local events, such as the upcoming Christmas Lighting Contest and the traditional Santa at the Courthouse on Christmas Eve.
