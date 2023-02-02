Blake Jones

The Blake Jones Trout Derby has brought family and friends together in Bishop to fish the waters of the Eastern Sierra for more than 50 years.

 File photo

The 2023 Blake Jones Trout Derby is set for Saturday, March 11, in Bishop.

Since 1968, the event has been a favorite Eastern Sierra tradition. Last year, nearly 400 registered participants weighed in more than 500 fish. The largest was 5 pounds and most were in the 1-pound range. Lucky winners took home about $10,000 worth of prizes including float tubes, Yeti coolers, barbecues, rod-and-reel combos and tons of other great gear provided by the event’s ever-generous co-sponsors.

Tags

Recommended for you