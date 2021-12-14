Area law enforcement officers and staff from Mono and Inyo counties held their Shop with A Cop celebration Saturday to help low-income families have a brighter Christmas.
The agencies served a total of 50 children – 25 from Inyo County and 25 from Mono County.
Each participant filled out a shopping list and several of agency representatives, including Jessica Scida and Dave Scobie, of the Bishop Police Department, Officer Daniel Hansen, school resource officer with Mammoth Lakes Police, and Deputy Stephanie Chavez, school resource officer with the Mono County Sheriff’s Department, handled the ordering and purchasing of gifts.
Organizers had everything gift wrapped ahead of time by “some amazing volunteers.”
On Saturday, officers picked up participants from their homes and brought them to the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.
The Bishop Lions Club generously provided a pancake breakfast once again, as it has in the past. Inyo County Fourth District Supervisor Jen Roser and her husband, Lee, delivered Santa on a mule-driven wagon after regional agencies held their Code 3 parade down Main Street in Bishop.
Organizers hosted a Christmas party in the Home Ec Building at the fairgrounds where kids got to see Santa and play some games before picking up their gifts and being driven home.
The children were selected after organizers reached out to all of the area’s locals schools.