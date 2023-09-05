Bishop Pickleball plays at the Bishop City Park tennis courts Monday through Sunday mornings and on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings for a challenging, social activity. The group, which has grown to more than 90 since beginning regular play last fall invites those interested to come out and watch the play or perhaps join. More information can be found on the Bishop Pickleball Facebook page.
Pickle ball in the Eastern Sierra
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee – To see other event pictures, call Gayla Wolf, (760) 872-4015
