On March 28, Rebecca Bragden will donate her kidney to Joe in a lifesaving surgery held at UCLA. Rebecca’s recovery will be two months while Joe’s recovery will be six month. Funds are being raised to maintain their residence and monthly bills in Bishop while also securing a recovery residence in Southern California. The local VFW served up a spaghetti dinner that friends, family and supporters enjoyed while raising money for a good cause.

