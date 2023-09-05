The Bishop Chamber of Commerce hosted a mixer at High Sierra Wellness Center Aug. 17 that offered a casual and fun way to connect with fellow business owners and community leaders. It also give attendees a chance to learn about the downtown business at 106 S. Main St. For more information about the chamber, call (760) 873-8405 or go to www.bishopvisitor.com.
‘Mixing it up’ with the Bishop Chamber
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee – To see other event pictures, call Gayla Wolf, (760) 872-4015
