The VFW, American Legion and Auxiliary of Bishop hosted a Veterans Day observance on Veterans Day at Pioneer Cemetery in Bishop.
Honoring veterans on Veterans Day
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
Popular Content
Articles
- Three Bishop teenagers killed in single-vehicle accident
- Hiker fatality at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes
- ‘All Together Now ’
- Manzanar National Historic Site Superintendent Bernadette Johnson retires
- Inyo County issues health order mandating face coverings
- Local quilters honor veterans
- Bishop football to see first round of playoff action Friday
- Bishop Broncos fall to Tehachapi in first round of championships
- City begins cannabis permitting process
- Inyo County to host redistricting workshops
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.