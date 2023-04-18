Home Street Middle School hosted a community Easter egg hunt on April 8 that drew more than 300 residents and visitors for children from newborn to 13 years old.
Home Street Middle School Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
-
-
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Big Pine Paiute Tribe celebrates Earth Day and the installation of solar on a vital community resource
- Bishop Paiute Tribe's Earth Day and Spring Market set for Saturday, April 22
- GoFundMe account set up for Independence woman’s family
- Eastern Sierra Employment Day more than a job fair
- Manzanar At Dusk in Lone Pine will connect past and present injustices
- Rodeo Action
- Manzanar to host Pilgrimage weekend events, April 28-30
- Owens Lake Bird Festival to fly away from Zoom; event set for April 21 through April 23
Popular Content
Articles
- NIHD prepares to make workforce reductions
- Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned
- Caltrans reports progress on Main Street median project
- Winners of the Inyo County Spelling Bee announced
- Thursday’s vegetation fire near Bishop contained
- Kiley selects Southern Inyo Fire District stations for possible funds
- Judges recuse themselves from Bishop v. Schat suit
- Woman found after night at Badwater Basin
- City gets grant for garden expansion, enhancements
- An Easter ‘eggs-ellent’ hunt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.