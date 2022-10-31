Once again, Eastern Sierra residents rose to the occasion and brought Breast Cancer awareness to the forefront of the area’s communities this October. Perhaps the most visible effort aside from the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance Fun Run and Walk was the placement of pink ribbons along the U.S. Highway 395 main streets, from Lone Pine to Walker/Coleville. The ribbons serve as a visible reminder to all to schedule annual health screenings, including mammograms. This is the fourth year the Northern Inyo Hospital Foundation donated funding for this display.
More than ever, local health care providers, partnered with ESCA, want everyone to keep this level of awareness at top of mind.
Early detection of most cancers through annual screenings can help save lives. Health care leaders encourage all residents who may have gotten off-track with annual screenings during the past couple of years to reach out to their primary providers and get back on track.