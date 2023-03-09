Bishop, CA (93514)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.