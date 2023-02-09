The newest mural to grace the side of a Bishop building was dedicated on Friday, Feb. 3.
About 40 people gathered in the parking lot in front of the Mountain Rambler Brewery for the brief ceremony.
The large mural was designed and painted last year by Bishop Paiute artist Weston Maddox, who was assisted on the project by Andrew Thomas. The striking artwork is on the south wall of building housing the Meat House and is visible to motorists heading north on U.S. Highway 395.
A placard at the dedication from the OVIWC outlined the effort and partners that went into the mural project: “The mural project was organized by the Telling Our Story Workgroup, a collaboration among staff and representatives of the Owens Valley Indian Water Commission, members of the Payahuunadü Alliance and Indigenous Women Hike, and several non-Indigenous allies. Our vision for the mural was an unmistakable celebration of Nüümü culture and resilience that will catch the eye of tourists and locals. Our objective was a mural that communicates themes of the Indigenous struggle for land and water rights, as well as the future vision for Payahuunadü.”