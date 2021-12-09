After a year without traditional holiday events, Bishop celebrated the Christmas season with a Santa Mile Run, a local Rotary Club fundraiser, and the lighted parade featuring floats, vehicles and marching bands representing area agencies, organizations and schools.
Bishop Christmas festivities – Santa Mile Run, lighted parade return
