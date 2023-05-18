The Bishop Chamber of Commerce on May 13 hosted a volunteers appreciation dinner. The chamber and its army of volunteers assist in many events throughout the community and throughout the year, many which aren’t chamber related. Chamber staff expressed its gratitude because without the volunteers, some events wouldn’t be possible.
