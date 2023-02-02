“Our Legacy: Generational Struggles Towards Democracy” is the theme for the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, which will be held live and in-person, conditions permitting, at the Manzanar National Historc Site on Saturday, April 29, at noon.
The 2023 Manzanar At Dusk program will also be held live and in-person in the hours following the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage.
Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated in American concentration camps, and other confinement sites, during World War II.
People from all walks of life attend the Manzanar Pilgrimage each year, including students, teachers, community members, clergy and former incarcerees. Planning is already underway for this year’s program.
Unlike the last few years when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to move the annual pilgrimage to an online, recorded video format, this year’s event will return, conditions permitting, to its traditional program at the Manzanar National Historic Site.
The 2023 Manzanar At Dusk program, which has also been held online the last two years, will follow the afternoon Pilgrimage program, conditions permitting, at 5 p.m., at Lone Pine High School gymnasium, located at 538 S. Main Street (U.S. Highway 395), in Lone Pine, approximately eight miles south of the Manzanar National Historic Site, across the street from McDonald’s.
Now in its 25th year, Manzanar At Dusk is co-sponsored by the Nikkei Student Unions at California Polytechnic University, Pomona, California State University (CSU), Fullerton CSU, Long Beach, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, San Diego.
Through a creative presentation, small group discussions and an open mic session, participants will have the opportunity to interact with former incarcerees in attendance and others to hear their personal stories. Participants will also be able to share their own experiences and discuss the relevance of the Japanese American Incarceration experience to present-day issues.
Further details about the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage and the 2023 Manzanar At Dusk program will be announced at a later date.
Both the Manzanar Pilgrimage and the Manzanar At Dusk program are free and open to the public. For more information, call (323) 662-5102, or send e-mail to info@manzanarcommittee.org.