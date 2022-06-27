The sales at Saturday’s Junior Livestock Auction at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds totaled almost three times the amount from last year’s event by putting the “live” back in “live auction,” Jen McGuire, chief executive officer for the fairgrounds, said Monday.
In an email, McGuire stated that the live sale total was $737,680.50; 230 animals, including beef, pigs, lambs, goats, chickens, turkeys, rabbits, were auctioned.
McGuire stated that the top 10 buyers of the Live Sale were:
• Schats Bakery
• Mahogany Smoked Meats
• Reds Meadow Resort
• Dean’s Plumbing & Heating
• Bishop Veterinary Hospital
• Eastern Sierra Propane
• Perry Motors
• High Country Lumber
• Bishop Paiute Tribe
• Kemp Ranch
McGuire stated that the sale isn’t over yet. Add-ons, a flat dollar amount donated to the exhibitor, are now open through July 1. She stated that this is a great way to help multiple exhibitors. Add-ons can be done in person at the Fair Office or online. The link is posted on the fairground’s website, www.TriCountyFair.com
For more on this story, see the June 28 edition of The Inyo Register.